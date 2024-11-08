Seton Hall hosts Fordham following Johnson’s 23-point showing

Fordham Rams (0-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces…

Fordham Rams (0-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces Seton Hall after Jackie Johnson III scored 23 points in Fordham’s 92-60 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

Seton Hall finished 25-12 overall last season while going 17-3 at home. The Pirates averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Fordham finished 13-20 overall with a 4-6 record on the road last season. The Rams shot 40.0% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

