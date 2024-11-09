Live Radio
Seton Hall hosts Fordham after Johnson’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:21 AM

Fordham Rams (0-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Seton Hall after Jackie Johnson III scored 23 points in Fordham’s 92-60 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

Seton Hall finished 25-12 overall with a 17-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pirates averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Fordham finished 13-20 overall with a 4-6 record on the road last season. The Rams averaged 70.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

