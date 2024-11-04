Seton Hall begins season at home against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13.5; over/under…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall starts the season at home against Saint Peter’s.

Seton Hall went 17-3 at home a season ago while going 25-12 overall. The Pirates averaged 7.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 19-14 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.