Sensley scores 16 as UCSB knocks off Mississippi Valley State 81-48

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley had 16 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 81-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley had 16 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 81-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.

Sensley shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gauchos (6-1). Kenny Pohto scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Cole Anderson went 3 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Delta Devils (1-7) were led in scoring by Arthur Tate, who finished with 11 points. Donovan Sanders added 10 points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. Kendal Parker also put up eight points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.