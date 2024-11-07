Sellers leads Stanford against CSU Fullerton after 24-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0) Stanford, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts CSU Fullerton…

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts CSU Fullerton after Oziyah Sellers scored 24 points in Stanford’s 85-62 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

Stanford went 14-18 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Cardinal averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

CSU Fullerton went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Titans averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.