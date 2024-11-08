Seldon’s 26 help Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina Central 88-82

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Seldon had 26 points in Gardner-Webb’s 88-82 win against North Carolina Central on Friday. Seldon…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Seldon had 26 points in Gardner-Webb’s 88-82 win against North Carolina Central on Friday.

Seldon added five rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1). Darryl Simmons II scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Ademide Badmus shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Josh Smith led the way for the Eagles (0-2) with 21 points, five assists and three steals. Dionte Johnson added 16 points for North Carolina Central. Po’Boigh King also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.