Selden scores 29, Gardner-Webb takes down Bethune-Cookman 79-64

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Anthony Selden scored 29 points as Gardner-Webb beat Bethune-Cookman 79-64 on Wednesday.

Selden also had five rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-3). Jamaine Mann scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Shahar Lazar shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Reggie Ward Jr. led the Wildcats (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Rouzan added 14 points for Bethune-Cookman. Tre Thomas finished with 13 points.

