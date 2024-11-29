Selden and Gardner-Webb host Belmont

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-3) at Belmont Bruins (5-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-3) at Belmont Bruins (5-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Belmont after Anthony Selden scored 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 79-64 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bruins are 2-1 in home games. Belmont is fourth in the MVC scoring 81.1 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. Gardner-Webb is eighth in the Big South scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Belmont makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Gardner-Webb averages 71.7 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.1 Belmont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Pierre is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bruins.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

