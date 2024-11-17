Sedona Prince leads way, Taylor Bigby hits big shot, and TCU women top No. 13 NC State 76-73

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Taylor Bigby hit a crucial shot and…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Taylor Bigby hit a crucial shot and TCU held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat No. 13 NC State 76-73 on Sunday.

The Horned Frogs (4-0) saw their 11-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle down to a single point with 44 seconds remaining. After a TCU turnover by Hailey Van Lith, Aziaha James missed a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack and Madison Conner grabbed the defensive rebound.

With time running down, Bigby took a pass on the right wing, slipped past her defender and dropped in a left-handed layup with 8.4 seconds remaining to seal the win for TCU. The Horned Frogs used their two fouls to give and time ran out as James missed the potential tying 3-pointer for NC State.

Van Lith had 18 points and 10 assists, Conner scored 11 and Bigby had 10 points for TCU. The Horned Frogs, second on the list of team’s receiving points in the current Top 25 poll, look to crack the Top 25 this coming week.

James had 27 points, Saniya Rivers 16 and Zoe Brooks 15 for the Wolfpack (2-2).

TCU led 33-31 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

The Horned Frogs battled a reigning Final Four team at home in a nonconference game for the first time since 2004. The Wolfpack are one of three preseason AP Top-10 teams on the Frogs’ nonconference schedule.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.