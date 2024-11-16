Seattle U visits UCSD following Tait-Jones’ 21-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (0-3) at UCSD Tritons (2-1) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -5; over/under…

Seattle U Redhawks (0-3) at UCSD Tritons (2-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces Seattle U after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 21 points in UCSD’s 64-54 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

UCSD went 21-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tritons shot 45.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle U finished 10-8 in WAC play and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

