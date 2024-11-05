Seattle U set for road matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles

Seattle U Redhawks at Eastern Washington Eagles Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington squares off against…

Seattle U Redhawks at Eastern Washington Eagles

Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington squares off against Seattle U.

Eastern Washington went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 11-1 at home. The Eagles averaged 6.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

Seattle U finished 4-9 on the road and 23-14 overall last season. The Redhawks shot 44.6% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

