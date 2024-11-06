Seattle U set for road matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles

Seattle U Redhawks at Eastern Washington Eagles Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Seattle…

Seattle U Redhawks at Eastern Washington Eagles

Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Seattle U.

Eastern Washington went 21-11 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

Seattle U went 23-14 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Redhawks averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

