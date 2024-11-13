Seattle U Redhawks travel to take on the Cal Poly Mustangs

Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Seattle U.

Cal Poly went 4-28 overall last season while going 3-11 at home. The Mustangs averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 18.6 from deep.

Seattle U finished 4-9 on the road and 23-14 overall a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 13.0 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

