Seattle U Redhawks to take on the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road

Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays Seattle U.

Cal Poly went 4-28 overall with a 3-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mustangs averaged 63.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

Seattle U went 23-14 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 13.0 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.