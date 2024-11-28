Seattle U Redhawks to play the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils Friday

Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) at Duke Blue Devils (4-2) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) at Duke Blue Devils (4-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U travels to No. 11 Duke for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Duke scores 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 22.2 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 1-2 away from home. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 10.5.

Duke is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.5% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

John Christofilis is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 12.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.