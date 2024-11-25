Seattle U Redhawks take on the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (6-0) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (2-3) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman and Seattle U…

Furman Paladins (6-0) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (2-3)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman and Seattle U square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Redhawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Seattle U is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Paladins are 6-0 in non-conference play. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Hien averaging 5.2.

Seattle U makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Furman averages 15.9 more points per game (87.3) than Seattle U allows (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is scoring 14.8 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Redhawks.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 21.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Paladins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.