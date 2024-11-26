Seattle U Redhawks play the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (6-0) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (2-3) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1; over/under…

Furman Paladins (6-0) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (2-3)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U squares off against Furman at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Redhawks have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 5.6.

The Paladins are 6-0 in non-conference play. Furman is fifth in the SoCon scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Hien averaging 5.0.

Seattle U makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Furman averages 15.9 more points per game (87.3) than Seattle U gives up (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is scoring 14.8 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Redhawks.

Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 56.5% and averaging 21.2 points for the Paladins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

