SE Louisiana takes on UAB following Hines’ 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at UAB Blazers (1-1)
Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays UAB after Sam Hines Jr. scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 91-53 win over the William Carey Crusaders.
UAB went 12-5 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Blazers averaged 77.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.
SE Louisiana went 15-17 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 14.5 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.
