SE Louisiana Lions take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-0) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (4-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana squares…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-0) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (4-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana squares off against Quinnipiac in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Lions are 4-1 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana ranks eighth in the Southland in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Lexi Alexander leads the Lions with 8.2 boards.

The Bobcats have a 5-0 record in non-conference play.

SE Louisiana scores 67.4 points, 8.8 more per game than the 58.6 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions.

Karson Martin is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.