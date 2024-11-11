SE Louisiana Lions set to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs Tuesday

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts SE Louisiana.

Mississippi State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

SE Louisiana went 10-9 in Southland action and 6-10 on the road last season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

