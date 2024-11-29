SE Louisiana Lions play the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-0) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (4-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and SE…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-0) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (4-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and SE Louisiana square off at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Lions have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. SE Louisiana averages 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Bobcats are 5-0 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac has a 1-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SE Louisiana makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Quinnipiac averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions.

Karson Martin is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.