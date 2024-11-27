SE Louisiana earns 76-60 win over North Dakota

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. scored 17 points as SE Louisiana beat North Dakota 76-60 on Wednesday. Hines…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. scored 17 points as SE Louisiana beat North Dakota 76-60 on Wednesday.

Hines also had five rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Brody Rowbury added 13 points while going 3 of 9 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Jakevion Buckley shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (3-4) were led by Amar Kuljuhovic, who posted 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Treysen Eaglestaff added 13 points for North Dakota. Dariyus Woodson also recorded 11 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.