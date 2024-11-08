Scovens leads Army against No. 7 Duke after 22-point performance

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -30.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits No. 7 Duke after Josh Scovens scored 22 points in Army’s 67-59 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Devils averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.

Army went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Black Knights shot 40.5% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

