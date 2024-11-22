Scovens leads Army against Manhattan after 21-point game

Army Black Knights (3-2) at Manhattan Jaspers (2-2) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights…

Army Black Knights (3-2) at Manhattan Jaspers (2-2)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Manhattan after Josh Scovens scored 21 points in Army’s 84-70 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Manhattan went 7-23 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Jaspers averaged 7.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Black Knights are 0-2 in road games. Army ranks third in the Patriot League with 32.8 rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 7.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

