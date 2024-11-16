Live Radio
Scotty Washington scores 27 to lead Cal State Northridge over Sacramento State 79-69

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 11:36 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington scored 27 points as Cal State Northridge beat Sacramento State 79-69 on Saturday night.

Washington shot 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Matadors (3-1). Keonte Jones scored 20 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds.

Jacob Holt finished with 20 points for the Hornets (1-3). Julian Vaughns added 14 points and two steals. EJ Neal finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

