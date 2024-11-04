Sayler’s 18 lead South Dakota State over McNeese 80-73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler’s 18 points helped South Dakota State defeat McNeese 80-73 on Monday night. Sayler…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler’s 18 points helped South Dakota State defeat McNeese 80-73 on Monday night.

Sayler shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Jackrabbits. Oscar Cluff added 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had 14 rebounds. Owen Larson had 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Alyn Breed led the Cowboys in scoring, finishing with 18 points and three steals. Javohn Garcia added 15 points for McNeese. Christian Shumate also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

