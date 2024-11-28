Santa Clara faces TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (2-4) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (2-4)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara squares off against TCU at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Broncos have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Santa Clara is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Horned Frogs have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. TCU scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Santa Clara scores 77.2 points, 16.2 more per game than the 61.0 TCU gives up. TCU averages 76.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 76.2 Santa Clara gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Broncos.

Trazarien White is averaging 11.4 points for the Horned Frogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

