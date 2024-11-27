Santa Clara Broncos take on the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (2-4) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU and…

TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (2-4)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU and Santa Clara square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Broncos are 2-4 in non-conference play. Santa Clara has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Horned Frogs are 4-1 in non-conference play. TCU is seventh in the Big 12 with 16.8 assists per game led by Noah Reynolds averaging 4.8.

Santa Clara averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Broncos.

Trazarien White is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.4 points for the Horned Frogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

