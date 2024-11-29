Santa Clara Broncos take on the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (5-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-2) Estero, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Santa Clara…

Butler Bulldogs (5-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-2)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Santa Clara square off in Estero, Florida.

The Broncos have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks eighth in the WCC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Hannah Rapp leads the Broncos with 5.8 boards.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in non-conference play. Butler averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Santa Clara’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos.

Caroline Strande averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

