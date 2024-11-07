Santa Clara Broncos take on the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara will play Arizona State at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

Santa Clara went 20-13 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

Arizona State went 14-18 overall with an 11-12 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Sun Devils averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

