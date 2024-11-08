Santa Clara Broncos square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -4.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Arizona State in Henderson, Nevada.

Santa Clara went 20-13 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Arizona State went 14-18 overall with an 11-12 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Sun Devils averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 30.0% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

