Santa Clara Broncos face the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (5-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-2)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Santa Clara square off in Estero, Florida.

The Broncos have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Santa Clara is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Butler is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Santa Clara makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Butler averages 7.1 more points per game (70.5) than Santa Clara allows (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is shooting 47.3% and averaging 22.2 points for the Broncos.

Caroline Strande averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.