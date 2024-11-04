Santa Clara Broncos begin season at home against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Santa Clara Broncos Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5;…

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Saint Louis in the season opener.

Santa Clara finished 20-13 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Broncos gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Saint Louis finished 13-20 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Billikens averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

