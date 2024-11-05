Sanders scores 27 as Nevada knocks off Sam Houston 91-75

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 27 points as Nevada beat Sam Houston 91-75 on Monday. Sanders added six…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 27 points as Nevada beat Sam Houston 91-75 on Monday.

Sanders added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Nick Davidson scored 26 points while going 8 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 9 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Tre Coleman shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight assists and three steals.

Marcus Boykin led the way for the Bearkats with 17 points and four assists. Josiah Hammons added 14 points for Sam Houston. Dorian Finister finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Nevada took the lead with 4:20 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Davidson led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 37-34 at the break. Sanders scored 24 points in the second half to help lead the way as Nevada went on to secure a victory, outscoring Sam Houston by 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

