Sanders leads Nevada against Washington after 27-point outing

Washington Huskies (1-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces Washington after Kobe Sanders scored 27 points in Nevada’s 91-75 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Nevada finished 26-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 17.4 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

Washington went 5-6 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Huskies gave up 77.1 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

