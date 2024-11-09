Sanders leads Nevada against Washington after 27-point outing

Washington Huskies (1-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -7.5;…

Washington Huskies (1-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays Washington after Kobe Sanders scored 27 points in Nevada’s 91-75 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Nevada went 15-2 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Wolf Pack allowed opponents to score 66.9 points per game and shoot 41.8% from the field last season.

Washington went 17-15 overall with a 5-6 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies gave up 77.1 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

