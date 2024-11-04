Sanders has 16 in Northwestern State’s 96-55 victory against Dallas Christian

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jon Sanders scored 16 points as Northwestern State beat Dallas Christian 96-55 in a season-opener on…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jon Sanders scored 16 points as Northwestern State beat Dallas Christian 96-55 in a season-opener on Monday night.

Sanders shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Demons. Addison Patterson added 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had five rebounds. JT Warren shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Crusaders were led by Ronald Ducros, who posted eight points. Ny’gel Boozer added eight points for Dallas Christian. Carlas Canady finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

