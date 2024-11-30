San Jose State Spartans face the UMass Lowell River Hawks

UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-7) vs. San Jose State Spartans (4-3) Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-7) vs. San Jose State Spartans (4-3)

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on UMass Lowell at Mario Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

The Spartans are 4-3 in non-conference play. San Jose State averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The River Hawks have a 0-7 record against non-conference oppponents. UMass Lowell averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Jose State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.3 points.

Maddie Rice is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

