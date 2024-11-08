Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » San Jose State Spartans…

San Jose State Spartans and the Pacific Tigers meet

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 3:43 AM

Pacific Tigers (1-0) vs. San Jose State Spartans (0-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

San Jose State finished 9-23 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

Pacific finished 6-26 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 79.8 points per game and shot 48.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up