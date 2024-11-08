San Jose State Spartans and the Pacific Tigers meet

Pacific Tigers (1-0) vs. San Jose State Spartans (0-1) Honolulu; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under…

Pacific Tigers (1-0) vs. San Jose State Spartans (0-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

San Jose State finished 9-23 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

Pacific finished 6-26 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 79.8 points per game and shot 48.4% from the field last season.

