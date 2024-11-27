San Jose State Spartans and the Long Beach State Beach meet in Henderson, Nevada

Long Beach State Beach (1-7) vs. San Jose State Spartans (3-5) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Long Beach State Beach (1-7) vs. San Jose State Spartans (3-5)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and San Jose State square off at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

The Spartans have a 3-5 record in non-conference play. San Jose State is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beach have a 1-7 record in non-conference play. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

San Jose State scores 68.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 71.5 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 61.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 68.8 San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will McClendon is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.1 points.

Devin Askew is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

