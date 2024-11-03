San Jose State hosts Western Illinois for season opener

Western Illinois Leathernecks at San Jose State Spartans San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9;…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at San Jose State Spartans

San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Western Illinois for the season opener.

San Jose State finished 6-9 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 14.5 bench points last season.

Western Illinois went 14-6 in OVC action and 10-6 on the road last season. The Leathernecks averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.