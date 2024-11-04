San Jose State hosts Western Illinois for season opener

Western Illinois Leathernecks at San Jose State Spartans
San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Western Illinois in the season opener.
San Jose State finished 6-9 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Spartans averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.
Western Illinois finished 14-6 in OVC action and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks gave up 65.7 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
