Pacific Tigers (1-0) vs. San Jose State Spartans (0-1) San Jose, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

Pacific Tigers (1-0) vs. San Jose State Spartans (0-1)

San Jose, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Pacific in San Jose, California.

San Jose State finished 9-23 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 5.2 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

Pacific went 6-26 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.