San Francisco wins 85-64 over Fordham

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury scored 21 points as San Francisco beat Fordham 85-64 on Tuesday.

Newbury shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Dons (5-2). Marcus Williams scored 19 points while going 8 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added five assists. Junjie Wang shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jackie Johnson III finished with 17 points for the Rams (3-5). Fordham also got 11 points and two steals from Jahmere Tripp. Josh Rivera finished with 10 points.

San Francisco led 45-29 at halftime, with Newbury racking up 12 points. San Francisco extended its lead to 60-36 during the second half, fueled by a 12-1 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

