San Francisco takes on Clemson

Clemson Tigers (4-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and San Francisco square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dons are 4-1 in non-conference play. San Francisco is third in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Clemson has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Francisco scores 80.0 points, 15.4 more per game than the 64.6 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game San Francisco gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Dons.

Chase Hunter averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.

