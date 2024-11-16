San Francisco takes on Chicago State, seeks 4th straight win

Chicago State Cougars (0-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-0) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -23.5;…

Chicago State Cougars (0-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-0)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -23.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Chicago State.

San Francisco went 23-11 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Dons averaged 16.3 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

Chicago State finished 5-12 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

