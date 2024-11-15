San Francisco puts home win streak on the line against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (0-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-0) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts…

Chicago State Cougars (0-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-0)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Chicago State trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

San Francisco went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Dons averaged 16.3 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

Chicago State finished 13-19 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Cougars averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

