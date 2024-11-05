San Francisco hosts Cal Poly to open season

Cal Poly Mustangs at San Francisco Dons San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Cal Poly…

Cal Poly Mustangs at San Francisco Dons

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Cal Poly for the season opener.

San Francisco finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Dons averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 25.8 from deep.

Cal Poly went 4-28 overall last season while going 0-16 on the road. The Mustangs gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

