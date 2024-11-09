San Francisco hosts Boise State following Riley’s 26-point performance

Boise State Broncos (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-0) San Francisco; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5;…

Boise State Broncos (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-0)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Boise State after Tyrone Riley IV scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 86-78 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

San Francisco finished 23-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dons averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

Boise State finished 7-3 on the road and 22-11 overall a season ago. The Broncos averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.