San Francisco faces Memphis in San Francisco, California

Memphis Tigers (3-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0) San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under…

Memphis Tigers (3-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will face Memphis at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

San Francisco finished 23-11 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Dons averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis went 22-10 overall with a 12-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

